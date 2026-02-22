PWD begins the renovation of old NH 34 with Rs 7 crore from state

Raiganj: The renovation work of the old stretch of National Highway-34 in Raiganj of North Dinajpur district has finally begun after remaining in a dilapidated condition for several years. Officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) started the repair work following the allotment of Rs 7 crore by the state government for the renovation of nearly 12 kilometers of road from Rupahar to Barduari.

The old NH-34 stretch had been in poor shape since the construction of the bypass road by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Due to the development of the new bypass from Tetultola to Rupahar in 2024, the old highway was allegedly neglected for years. In 2025, the NHAI officially handed over the 12-km old portion of NH-34 to the PWD. The condition of the road near Barduari and the Kulik bridge had become dangerous. The bridge railings were broken and the approach road was badly damaged, causing serious inconvenience to heavy vehicles and daily commuters. Transporters often expressed concern over the safety of goods-laden trucks passing through the bridge.

Jayanta Kumar Chakraborty, Executive Engineer of PWD (Roads) of North Dinajpur , said, “The old NH-34 stretch was in extremely poor condition, especially near Barduari and the Kulik bridge. Last year the road was handed voer to us by NHAI . We have received Rs 7 crore from the state government for renovation work. Initially, we have started repairs near Barduari and the bridge approach road. We are also planning to renovate the old Kulik bridge in the next phase.”

Welcoming the move, Timir Majumder, Secretary of Raiganj Truck Owners’ Association, said, “The Kulik bridge remained unsafe for years and we were always anxious while transporting goods. Now that PWD has started renovation of both the road and the bridge, it is a great relief for transport workers and traders.”