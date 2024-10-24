Pvt schools to remain shut; some shift to online classes

Kolkata: In anticipation of Cyclone ‘Dana’, several private schools in Kolkata and Howrah have announced a two-day closure from Thursday, October 24, to Friday, October 25. While some institutions are opting for a wait-and-see approach, others have chosen to transition to online classes during this period.

The School Education Department has announced a four-day closure, effective from Wednesday, October 24, through October 26, in nine districts, to ensure the safety of students. This decision has been communicated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

Following the notification of the department, Avinav Bharati High School has decided to remain closed on Thursday and Friday.

Similarly, Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir will remain closed on these two days. Delhi Public School Megacity has postponed assessments originally scheduled for October 24 and 25 and rescheduled for November 4 and 5, as confirmed by the principal. Meanwhile, La Martiniere for Boys and Girls Schools will hold online classes instead of physical ones on Thursday and Friday. Principal of Delhi Public School, Howrah assured that all arrangements for online classes are in place and decisions will be made based on the situation. Director of Lakshmipat Singhania Academy in South Kolkata informed that the school would be closed from October 24 to 26, with the possibility of holding online classes depending on circumstances.