Pvt schools asked to share info on number of Board publications procured by them

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has requested all private schools recognised by the Board to provide information on the number of Board publications procured by them for classes VI to X by June 21.



As per the sections in West Bengal Board of Secondary Education Act, 1963, the Board must provide the books to be studied in recognised Institutions and for examinations instituted by the Board and undertake sale of textbooks and other books for use in recognised institutions.

According to a senior Board official, the authorities want to know as to how many private schools affiliated to WBBSE have been using Board publication for students from classes VI to X and how many of them are not complying. The Board gives textbooks free of cost to government schools and subsidised rates to the private schools.

Hence, the Board authorities have requested private schools under it to furnish information on two-points. Firstly, whether the private institutions purchased the Board publications for their students from classes VI to X in the last academic year.

Secondly, if yes, then the Board has asked for the details of the number of copies of each book of different subjects from classes VI to X along with the original copy of document of procurement which includes receipt. This information needs to be provided to the Board by June 21.