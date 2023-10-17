Pvt school van plunges into pond, students sustain minor injuries

Cooch Behar: A private school van carrying children plunged into a pond on Tuesday in the New Himghar area of Balrampur Road, near Dinhata city. Dinhata Police Station promptly responded to the incident upon receiving the news.

According to local sources, the van was transporting students back home from a private school in Dinhata when it lost control and veered into a roadside pond in the New Himghar area. Local residents rushed to the scene, rescuing the school students and the driver. There were nine students on board and all were swiftly brought to Dinhata sub-divisional hospital. Eight students received initial medical attention and were later reunited with their families, while the driver and one student remain in the hospital. Dinhata Police Station officials arrived at the scene, retrieved the van from the pond, and took it to the police station. In response to the incident, North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha rushed to the scene, accompanied by staff from Dinhata sub-divisional hospital, to assess the situation.

Guha stated: “This could have been a major accident, but thanks to the quick actions of local residents, a catastrophe was averted. Only minor injuries were sustained, with one student and the driver being hospitalised. The others have been reunited with

their families.”