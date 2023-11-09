Pvt school teachers accused of beating up 100 students

MALDA: Seven teachers of a private school of Tulsidanga area under the Gazole Police Station have been accused of beating up at least 100 students of different classes brutally in locked rooms on Tuesday.

Even the CCTV cameras were wrapped up to hide the matter.

As the students developed scars on their bodies due to the brutal beatings, their guardians protested before the school on Thursday morning.

Both the parents and the headmaster of the school have filed separate police complaints regarding the incident.

The police has started an investigation into the matter. The accused teachers however are absconding.