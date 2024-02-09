Pvt nursing home sealed in Gazole

Malda: The Malda district administration has sealed a private nursing home located in Gazole for not entertaining beneficiaries of Swasthya Sathi card. Added to this, many other irregularities have also been found during the visit of the district surveillance team to this health facility. Further, three diagnostic centres of the area running illegally have also been shut down by the team.



Acting on a tip off, the district surveillance team along with the police visited the centres and the nursing home on Wednesday. As these centres could not produce the required papers to the team, they were sealed instantly.

The nursing home of Sadipur area under the Gazole Police Station was running thus far without a residential medical officer (RMO). The team found many irregularities, including test reports signed by fake doctors, preserved body parts for further investigation for over three months and the penalty imposed on the institution in February 2023 remained unpaid.

The team found that the nursing home did not provide services to anyone under the Swasthya Sathi scheme for a year. They collected all of it and the order for the sealing was issued on Thursday evening.

Piyush Salunkhe, additional district magistrate general, said: “The nursing home was found injurious to the health or physical comfort of the community and thereby sealed.”