‘Pvt hosps to face legal step for Swasthya Sathi refusals’

balurghat: District Magistrate of South Dinajpur Bijin Krishna on Friday said legal step will be taken against the private facilities if found to be refusing treatment under Swasthya Sathi scheme or taking extra money from the patients.



Krishna said: “We are monitoring the private facilities across the district. We have a special team. Occasional raids are conducted. In case of any complaint lodged against any of the private facilities, legal action will be taken.”

According to him, no such complaint is lodged so far against any of the private facilities of this district.

A source, however, said that money is being taken from patients even after being admitted to a private facility under the Swasthya Sathi scheme. According to him, after the admission of the patients, the families are being informed by those private facilities that they have to pay separately for the treatment even if they have Swasthya Sathi cards.