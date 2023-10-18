Pvt colleges can’t charge more than Rs 1.1L as tuition fee’

The state Higher Education department capped the annual tuition fee charged by private self-financing engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture colleges in the state to Rs 1,10,000.

Besides tuition fees, the department stated that the self-financing colleges can charge a maximum one-time admission fee of Rs 10,000 for the entire course period, a maximum Rs 6,000 as library-cum-book-bank fee for the entire course period and maximum Rs 1,000 as students welfare, sports and games fee annually.

Apart from this, they have also specified that in addition to the annual tuition fee prescribed by the department, institutes may charge not more than 15 per cent of the tuition fees as development fees for future expansion and development of the Institute.

However, the professional colleges who have obtained autonomous status, and have earned NBA accreditation, NAAC or NIRF ranking from the national level regulatory authority at the time of their admission process can charge a maximum of 10 per cent additional tuition fees above the mentioned fees.

“No capitation fee in any form or kind can be demanded or realised from the students for admission or continuation of the study in the colleges or for any other reason, either directly or indirectly,” the notice published by the department stated, while adding, “No college shall demand or charge any other fee of compulsory nature except fees prescribed in this order.”

These colleges have been asked to submit the college-specific audited annual accounts and annual administrative reports to the registrar of the affiliating university and director of Technical Education at the earliest.

The department has further ordered the affiliating university Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) to conduct and evaluate the academic audit and performance to ensure that the desired quality of education is available in and provided by the self-financing colleges.

The MAKAUT have been asked to submit reports to the state government at regular intervals for the suitable ranking system for these colleges.