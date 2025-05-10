Pvt bus operators threaten 72-hour strike from May 22

Kolkata: A major coalition of private bus and minibus operators has threatened to halt services for 72 hours, from May 22 to 24, if their long-pending demands are not addressed by May 20.

The ultimatum was issued by the Paribahan Bachao Committee, comprising five major private bus operators’ associations, which has already submitted a formal appeal to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Their five-point charter of demands includes a two-year extension for buses that have reached the 15-year age limit, a revision of passenger fares and action against alleged police harassment, particularly along national highways. The operators have also sought policy clarity on the government’s stance regarding the phasing out of older vehicles, an issue they claim is crippling the already struggling private transport sector. “If we do not receive an audience with the Chief Minister or Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar by May 20, we will have no choice but to suspend all private bus services for three days,” said representatives of the committee. They also warned that failure to resolve the crisis could lead to a more extensive agitation beyond May 24. The committee includes the Joint Council of Bus Syndicate (WB), Bengal Bus Syndicate, West Bengal Bus Minibus Owners Association, Minibus Operators Coordination Committee and the Inter & Intara Region Bus Association.

Tapan Banerjee, general secretary of the Joint Council of Bus Syndicate and Pradip Basu of the West Bengal Bus Minibus Owners Association warned: “Around 2,500 buses are at risk of being taken off the roads. This will cripple public transport and create chaos for daily commuters.”

State Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty, however, reiterated the government’s commitment to adhering to legal procedures. “There are specific court directives concerning buses that have surpassed their permissible age. The state government is taking necessary action in compliance with the law, as instructed by the Chief Minister,” Chakraborty told the media. Addressing the demand for a fare hike, he added: “The government is sensitive to the interests of both passengers and operators. After Covid, private operators increased fares unilaterally and those hikes were never reversed. In the current climate, raising fares again would further burden commuters. The government is taking a balanced approach to protect the interests of all stakeholders.”