Pvt bus operators seek revision of poll duty hiring rates

Kolkata: Private bus and minibus operators in West Bengal have sought a revision of hiring charges and staff allowances for vehicles requisitioned for election duty, citing higher fuel prices, maintenance costs and living expenses ahead of the forthcoming state Assembly elections.

In a representation to the Bengal CEO, the All Bengal Bus Minibus Samannay Samity said the current rates were no longer viable and urged a revision before the polls to prevent disruption during elections.

The association proposed daily hiring charges of Rs 4,500 for buses with a seating capacity above 40; Rs 4,000 for buses with 30 to 40 seats, and Rs 3,500 for buses with up to 30 seats.

For air-conditioned buses, a rate of Rs 5,500 per day has been sought, along with a food allowance of Rs 500 per staff member per day.

As per rates notified by the West Bengal Transport Department in March 2024, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, daily hiring charges stood at

Rs 2,530 for buses and Rs 2,090 for minibuses, with a tiffin or meal allowance of Rs 250 per crew member per day.