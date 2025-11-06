Pvt bus conductor held for ‘pushing passenger from running bus’

Kolkata: A private bus conductor was arrested for allegedly pushing a passenger from the running bus after an altercation broke out over fare.

The bus conductor was booked on charge of attempt to murder while the injured passenger was admitted at the SSKM Hospital. According to sources, about three days ago, a man identified as Md. Aziz Khan boarded a bus from somewhere in the Park Circus area. After a while, when the bus was moving along Circus Avenue towards Exide Crossing, an altercation broke out between Khan and the accused bus conductor identified as Bishnu Shaw over fare.

It was alleged that Shaw was demanding an extra amount than the usual fare. When Khan refused to pay the extra money, an altercation broke out. Out of excitement when Khan went close to the conductor, suddenly Shaw pushed him from the running bus while passing through the crossing of AJC Bose Road and Rawdon Street.

Immediately after the incident, the bus left the spot. Khan was rushed to SSKM Hospital by the police and local people where he was admitted. Later, Khan lodged a complaint at the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station following which a case was registered against the bus conductor. During the probe, police traced the bus from its registration number after checking the CCTV footage. On Tuesday night, Shaw was arrested.