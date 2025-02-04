‘Put in adequate infra to handle Guillain Barre Syndrome cases’

Kolkata: In the wake of few deaths caused by Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS), the state Health department has asked government hospitals and medical colleges to put in adequate infrastructure to handle such cases.

All the medical colleges and hospitals have been asked to report it to the Swasthya Bhawan if any such cases are reported. A virtual meeting was held by Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam on Sunday inquiring about the preparedness of the hospitals if the number of cases goes up. The health officials also wanted to know from the hospitals how many patients were currently affected with the GBS. Two CCU beds have been dedicated at the Neurology department of all the medical colleges in the city. Two beds have been made ready at the PICU at the medical colleges. Child specialist doctors were asked about the nature of ailments.

The health officials have already urged the people not to spread panic about Guillain Barre Syndrome. The department has also issued guidelines for hospitals, while experts assured that the situation remains under control and not a cause for panic. Hospitals and medical colleges have been directed to ensure the availability of necessary treatments, including plasma therapy, ventilation support systems and intravenous immunoglobulin injections. The experts are of the opinion that stray cases occur throughout the year and it is nothing new. Several heads of various medical colleges in the city had earlier attended the review meeting of the Health department. A senior Health department official said: “The situation in Bengal is absolutely under control and there is nothing to panic about.”

Three persons, including a child, had died due to suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Bengal in the past few days, though the state Health department is yet to officially confirm the cause of the deaths. All three persons died in government hospitals in Kolkata and Hooghly district. GBS is an immunological nerve disorder.