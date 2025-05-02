Push to strengthen Self-Help-Groups in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: Self-Help-Groups (SHGs) in Alipurduar district have shown commendable performance but significant gaps remain — particularly in the tea garden areas. To address this, the district administration has launched fresh initiatives to strengthen SHGs and expand their membership base.

A district-level workshop under the Anandadhara project was held on Friday at Rabindra Bhavan in Alipurduar. The event was organised by the district administration and saw participation from SHG members across six blocks. Alipurduar Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Snigdha Shoiba, District Magistrate R Vimla and senior officials were present at the workshop. According to district administration data, Alipurduar is home to 26,202 SHGs, with a total of 2,64,896 women members. These groups have undertaken several impactful initiatives, gaining recognition at the state level. However, a large number of women in the district’s tea gardens remain outside the SHG network — a gap the administration is now determined to close.

In the last financial year, SHGs in the district received loans amounting to Rs 585 lakh under the Anandadhara project. Typically, an SHG is eligible for a Rs 1.5 lakh loan six months after formation. Based on performance, further loans of up to Rs 6 lakh may be sanctioned.

Despite state-level efforts to promote women’s empowerment through SHGs, Alipurduar still lags behind in overall inclusion. The district administration is now prioritising outreach in the tea belts. District Magistrate R Vimla stated: “Significant and inspiring work is happening in our district, which has been recognised at the state-level. For instance, the women’s SHG in Madarihat is producing sanitary pads and handicrafts. But gaps persist. That’s why we’ve organised this workshop — to listen, learn and act. Our survey shows that nearly two lakh women in tea garden areas are still not connected to any SHG. We want every woman to be part of this movement for self-reliance through the Anandadhara project. More workshops will follow across the district.”