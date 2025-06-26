Push to promote aquatic sports: State unveils Bengal Swimming Academy at Beliaghata

Kolkata: In a major push to promote aquatic sports, the state government has come up with a world-class Swimming Academy in Beliaghata which will soon be open to the people.

Named the Bengal Swimming Academy, the facility aims to nurture young talent capable of excelling at national and international levels.

The existing pool has been renovated and upgraded to international standards to support both recreational and competitive training. The academy will be managed by the state government.

The new swimming academy is being established at the Subhas Sarobar swimming pool in Beliaghata. The State Sports department had a plan to set up a Swimming Academy so that young talents could be nurtured. The academy will likely focus on both recreational swimming and competitive training. The academy is part of a larger effort to promote aquatic sports in the region. The existing pool has a history of hosting events and is being modernised to support the new academy. The Mamata Banerjee government has already set up a Football Academy, Archery and Table Tennis Academy. Football Academy was set up at the Vivekananda Stadium in Khardah in North 24-Parganas district. It was the first-of-its-kind facility.

The Bengal Archery Academy was set up in Jhargram, Bengal Tennis Academy in Salt Lake.

State government has given utmost importance in enhancing sports infrastructure. Many youth hostels have been set up, multi-gyms introduced in more than 3,565 schools and colleges, 684 mini indoor games complexes and more than 398 playgrounds developed.