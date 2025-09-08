Purulia’s Anuparna Roy wins Best Director at Venice Film Festival

KOLKATA: Purulia’s Anuparna Roy etched her name in the history after she became the first Indian to win the Best Director award in the Orizzonti (Horizons) section at the 82nd Venice Film Festival for her debut feature film, ‘Songs of Forgotten Trees’. The film was presented by Anurag Kashyap.

Draped in a white saree, an emotional Roy dedicated this huge achievement to women across the world.

“This film is a tribute to every woman who’s ever been silenced, overlooked, or underestimated. May this win inspire more voices, more stories, and more power for women in cinema and beyond,” the young filmmaker said in a statement from Venice.

Starring Naaz Shaikh and Sumi Baghel, ‘Songs of Forgotten Trees’ narrates the relationship between two migrant women in Mumbai. In her acceptance speech, the indie filmmaker dedicated the award to the people of India. She also voiced her concern for the Palestinian kids, who are the worst sufferers of the Israel-Gaza war. “This is a responsibility to think about for a moment… I might upset my country but it doesn’t matter to me anymore. Thank you so much,” she said.

Roy hails from Narayanpur, a village in Purulia. She graduated in British English Literature from the University of Burdwan. Before she ventured into filmmaking, she worked in the corporate sector. However, her passion for the world of movies compelled her to pursue a diploma in acting from Anupam Kher’s Actor Prepares Institute.

Orizzonti section highlights new concepts in cinema and sheds light on emerging names in the world of indie features. Earlier, Indian films like Chaitanya Tamhane’s Court and Karan Tejpal’s Stolen have been glorified in this section.