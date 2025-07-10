Purulia: Six, including civic volunteer, held for killing youth

Kolkata: Six persons, including a civic volunteer, have been arrested for beating a young man to death on suspicion of being a mobile thief in Purulia.

According to sources, on Sunday, Tapas Mahapatra, a youth from Chakaltore village, went to Urma village under Balrampur Police Station jurisdiction. He spent the night at an acquaintance’s house there.

On Monday, Mahapatra returned to his house in Chakaltore village. In the evening, some people from Urma village accompanied by a few people from Chakaltore village went to his house. Mahapatra was allegedly dragged out of his house claiming that he had stolen a mobile phone from Urma village. He was assaulted badly and they took him along. Later, they informed Mahapatra’s family that he had fallen ill after consuming poison and had been admitted to Purulia Deben Mahato Government Medical College. On Tuesday evening Mahapatra died at the hospital.

Later, Mahapatra’s family lodged a complaint against six persons, including a civic volunteer, identified as Malay Kumar Putitundi. He was working at the Tamna Police Station. As soon as the complaint was lodged, a case was registered and all six FIR named accused including Putitundi were arrested.