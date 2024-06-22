Purulia road accident kills 4, injures 10

Kolkata: Four persons were killed and about 10 persons injured in an accident at Aimundi in Purulia on Friday morning.



On Friday morning, few cattle traders were going to market in Purulia from Joypur area in a pick up van. While passing through the Aimundi village under jurisdiction of Mufassal Police Station, the driver suddenly lost control of the van which then toppled. All the passengers got trapped under the vehicle.

Local residents informed the police and began rescuing the trapped persons. After the arrival of police all the injured persons were taken to Deben Mahato Government Medical College and Hospital in Purulia where four of them were declared brought dead. It was alleged that the pick up van was being driven at a high speed.

Due to excessive speed the driver is suspected to have lost control of the van. Police have seized the pick van. A mechanical examination of the vehicle is likely to be conducted soon to find out if there were any

technical glitch.