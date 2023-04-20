Purulia: Cop kills self

Kolkata: A policeman committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle while performing sentry duty in Purulia on Thursday morning.



The policeman identified as Sushil Kisku (32) was deployed as the sentry of the Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP) bungalow inside the Belguma Police Lines.

On Thursday morning police personnel of the Belguma police lines heard a gunshot from the Addl. SP’s bungalow. When they rushed to the spot they saw Kisku lying dead with a bullet injury on his jaw.

As a formality, Kisku was rushed to Deben Mahato Hospital in Purulia where doctors officially declared him dead. The three-nought-three duty rifle was also seized from

the spot.

Sources informed that Kisku had fired from the rifle after he placed his jaw on the barrel whole and pushed the trigger.

A preliminary investigation revealed that he was suffering from depression due to some family issues. Kisku’s family in Bandwan was informed after the body was sent

for autopsy.