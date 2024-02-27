Purulia: CM inaugurates at least 430 projects worth Rs 362.30 cr

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, inaugurated 430 projects worth Rs 362.30 crore and laid the foundation stone for another 281 projects amounting to Rs 3999.62 crore in Purulia.

In a major boost to the industrial sector, Banerjee inaugurated the integrated steel plant of Shyam Steel at Raghunathpur involving an investment of Rs 1500 crore in the first phase. The plant that has come up on 600 acres of land given by the state government will generate employment for 5000 people.

“Another steel plant with an investment of Rs 1500 crore will come up in the district through private venture,” Banerjee said. Dhunseri Poly Films Pvt Ltd, based at Panagarh, that has come up with an investment of Rs 560 crore was also inaugurated by Banerjee.

Among the major projects inaugurated are strengthening of the road from Chakoltorh to Barabazar, construction of check dam at Utla Jor, the rejuvenation and preservation of the Gar Panchakot temple, stadium at Manbazar I block, boy’s hostel of Sidho Kanho Birsa University, Aghorpur Industrial hub at Joypur block and other projects related with healthcare, roads, education infrastructure etc.

Among the projects for which Banerjee laid the foundation stone, the most significant is the augmentation of water supply at northern as well as southern Purulia. “Water problem is an issue in Purulia and keeping this in mind , we have undertaken drinking water projects at various blocks namely Hura, Joypur, Jhalda I , Jhalda II, Kashibazar, Puncha, Purulia I , Purulia II, Raghunathpur I, Raghunathpur II and Saturia at an investment of Rs 2515.51 crore. In the southern part of the district drinking water projects worth Rs 876.76 crore have also been taken up,” she added.

Banerjee announced the setting up of industrial parks at Raghunathpur I, Joypur I, and Kashipur blocks in the district, The MSME sector is quite strong in the district with 15200 such units generating employment for 1.04 lakh people. Banerjee announced the engagement of 1000 forest volunteers out of which 700 will be recruited from the families of those whose near and dear ones have died in man-animal conflict in the state. “They will be getting a salary of Rs 12000 per month upto the age of 60,” she said. Banerjee also announced the setting up of a big market in every district to facilitate the self-help groups to sell their handmade products throughout the year