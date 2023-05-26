Purulia: Abhishek’s outreach campaign enters 30th day

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee conducted the “Jono Sanjog Yatra” in Purulia on the 30th day of the campaign with thousands of people from several parts of the district pouring in to have a glimpse of the leader who has been spearheading the ‘Trinamool-e-naba-jowar’ campaign, an outreach programme that has seen unprecedented success so far.



Two road shows attended by Abhishek — one at Parihati and the other at Jhargram — turned out to be a grand success with thousands of people standing on either side of roads waving arms, shouting slogans.

“People of Jhargram’s Binpur have given us a grand welcome. They joined the programme like a celebration. I have seen hospitality and simplicity among hundreds of people. They have given us warm hospitality. We will move forward with the enthusiasm of the people,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Abhishek also interacted with sereval local people and listened to their grievances in Jhargram on Friday evening.

Earlier in the day, he held a camp meeting at Bandoan in the same district where he discussed the development projects in Jangalmahal. He also inquired about how the schemes are being implemented in the region and whether anyone is facing any difficulty in availing the benefits of the schemes.

“The tribal population has some problems due to the geographical locations of the area. Trinamool-e-naba-jowar aims to iron out the problems these tribal people are facing. Our party men have dedicated themselves for the wellbeing of the tribal people. People are ready to fight with all their might to form a people’s panchayat,” Abhishek tweeted. Incidentally, he helped a 40-year-old woman suffering from heart ailments to go back to normal life by ensuring free treatment under Swasthya Sathi scheme. He had ensured the health card for the patient’s family overnight.

Tanushree Saha Babu (40) was detected with heart ailments in 2015. A hole had developed on one of her heart’s valves and doctors had said that a few lakh of rupees would be required to conduct the surgery. During Covid time, the patient was detected with two holes in the valve and her health condition started deteriorating. The matter was communicated to Abhishek during the “Trinamool-e-naba-jowar” campaign. After his prod, the district administration arranged a Swasthya Sathi card within a few hours and the patient has undergone a surgery.