Purified drinking water facility launched at Rajbari Dighi Park

Jalpaiguri: A purified drinking water facility has been launched at the historic Rajbari Dighi Park under the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA). The Jalpaiguri Municipality has set up four taps across the park at a cost of nearly Rs 5 lakh.

The facility was inaugurated by SJDA Chairman Dilip Dugar, Municipal Chairperson Papia Pal and vice-chairman Saikat Chatterjee. “An earlier drinking water system had become defunct. During an inspection about a month ago, locals requested restoration. The SJDA Chairman immediately approached the municipality, which completed the work within 28 days,” said Chatterjee.

Visitors welcomed the move, saying it fulfills a long-pending demand for safe drinking water.

Rajbari Dighi Park, one of the largest in the district, is known for its royal-era pond, heritage Shiva and Mansa temples, children’s park, seating areas and natural surroundings. Declared a plastic-free zone, the park is being steadily upgraded to offer both cultural heritage and modern amenities.

Municipal Chairperson Papia Pal said: “Visitors will no longer face difficulties in accessing purified drinking water.”

SJDA Chairman Dilip Dugar added: “We are grateful to the municipality for arranging this facility so swiftly. We also plan to establish a library at the park and further enhance its services, blending antique charm with modern features.”