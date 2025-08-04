PUMDET 2025 to be held on August 24

Kolkata: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) announced on Monday that the PUMDET 2025 will be held on August 24.

PUMDET, the entrance test conducted by the Board for admission in postgraduate programmes in Presidency University, will be held from 2 pm to 3.30 pm. PUMDET 2025 results will be published on August 31.

The WBJEEB has notified that the online application with payment of fees for PUMDET will be accepted from August 8 to 11. The Board will allow online correction and downloading revised confirmation page on August 12.

The admit cards for the examination can be downloaded from August 19 to 24.

Meanwhile, the Board has already notified that the results of the entrance examination PUBDET 2025 for admission in the undergraduate (UG) level of Presidency University will be published on August 9.