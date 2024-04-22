Pulwama-style conspiracy hatched against me & Abhishek: Mamata

Siliguri: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed concern over alleged life threats to her and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. She alleged that a “Pulwama” style conspiracy is being hatched and that they are both not safe.



On Sunday, Banerjee addressed two back-to-back election campaigns in Kumarganj and Balurghat in support of TMC candidate Biplab Mitra. Banerjee also trained guns at the BSF alleging that they had unleashed a reign of terror in the border areas, working at the behest of the BJP.

Reacting to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s “bomb blast” comment, she stated: “There is a traitor who joined the BJP to safeguard his money, himself, his family. The traitor should realise that the BJP will not last forever and that there is no place for traitors in the TMC.” Incidentally, Adhikari on Saturday, addressing an election campaign in Malda had claimed that on Monday there would be a big explosion that would shake the TMC and its front rung leaders.

Banerjee stated: “We will counter him by bursting firecrackers that would include the discrepancies of PM Care Fund; 2 crore employment and Rs 15 lakh in each one’s bank account from the black money that Modiji would bring back from abroad. We are not afraid. Traitors will have to be given a befitting answer in this election.”

She iterated that the BSF was working on behalf of the BJP in the border area. Reading out a specific complaint, she alleged: “If the people do not listen to the BSF’s diktat to vote for the BJP, they are mercilessly beaten up by the BSF. We have received specific complaints. FIRs have been lodged. A complaint has to be lodged with the Election Commission.”

She asked minister Bratya Basu to look into the matter and asked TMC leaders to maintain strict vigil in border areas. Continued on P4