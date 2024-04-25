Pulse Diagnostic Centre asked to pay compensation of Rs 3L

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Thursday directed Pulse Diagnostic Centre to provide a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the family members of a patient after the commission had spotted negligence on their part.



One Subhra Dey took her husband to the Pulse diagnostic for a colonoscopy. The patient had developed complications and then he was shifted to a private clinic where the doctors told the family that a surgery was urgently required. But the family did not have enough funds to get the patient admitted. Hence the patient was taken to ESI Joka. The patient is currently at home but still not fit. He is unable to join his private job in Odisha. The WBCERC found some negligence on the part of Pulse Diagnostic. It said that if the diagnostic centre had sent the patient to any government hospital without a delay the complications could have been averted. The WBCERC has also given a facility of instalments to the diagnostic centre.

They can provide a compensation of Rs 3 lakh in

eight instalments.

In another incident, the WBCERC warned the Central Nursing Home in Nadia’s Krishnanagar after it refused to admit a patient under Swasthya Sathi as the patient was taken to the nursing home a little after midnight. The nursing home claimed the Swasthya Sathi desk was closed at that time.

The WBCERC asked the nursing home that a Swasthya Sathi card could be received within 24 hours since the admission of the patient. The WBCERC asked the Chief Medical Officer of health in the district to look into the issue.