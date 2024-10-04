Puja to honour victims of sexual abuse & trafficking

Kolkata: In a heartwarming initiative, 55 rescued women, victims of trafficking and sexual abuse, will participate in a special Durga Puja celebration organised by the Dream Apartment Puja Committee in collaboration with the Ananda Kendra orphanage. The event, scheduled to take place on ‘Saptami’, will mark a significant moment of joy and empowerment for the women as they take part in cultural performances followed by a felicitation ceremony.

The initiative, aimed at helping these survivors reintegrate into society, will include the distribution of clothes and essential daily items to the participants. The Dream Apartment Puja Committee, based in Rajarhat, Kolkata, will lead the effort, demonstrating their commitment to supporting marginalised women.

Dream Apartment Puja Committee secretaries, Prabal Adhya and Arundhati Banerjee, expressed their excitement and gratitude, saying: “We have always wanted to share the joy of our festivities with these women, and it is heartening to see the overwhelming support from the community. While we conduct this event, we will ensure to protect their identities for their personal safety.”