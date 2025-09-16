Puja themes revive memories of weaving tradition

Malda: There was a time when the run-up to Durga Puja in Old Malda’s Mangalbari and Sahapur neighborhoods meant an unceasing hum of handlooms. From dawn to dusk, the rhythmic clatter of shuttles filled the air as skilled hands wove sarees with intricate designs. Entire households were engaged—while men worked the looms, women took charge of dyeing yarn, innovating new patterns and measuring fabric.

The pressure was immense, for sarees had to be delivered to wholesalers at least two months ahead of the festival season. The money earned would bring home Puja celebrations, new clothes for children and joy for families.

That golden era, however, has long slipped into history.

Today, with machine-made sarees flooding the market and demand for handwoven garments dwindling, Malda’s once-flourishing weaving industry is on its last breath. Against this backdrop, Puratuli Sporting Club of English Bazar has chosen to revisit this heritage for its 65th Durga Puja, with the theme “Aanchole Andhare” (darkness in the drape).

“We want to bring alive the story of an art form that once defined Malda,” said club secretary Prabhat Choudhury.

“Through the pandal we will showcase the life stories of weavers, their looms, the market scenes and the homes that thrived around this craft. Our members, with the help of a few workers, are building everything themselves. The budget is very modest—just Rs 3.25 lakh—but the

spirit is high.” The idols are being crafted by local artisan Mithu Choudhury in tune with the theme. The pandal will attempt not only to depict the lost glory of the weaving trade but also to reflect the present plight of the few families still clinging to the craft.

“Younger generations hardly know how a loom worked or what a weaver’s home looked like,” Prabhat added. “We want visitors to understand both the pride and the struggle of this community. This Puja is our tribute.”

Today, only a handful of looms remain in Old Malda, surviving without significant government support or organised cooperative initiatives.