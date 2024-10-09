Puja themes blend environmental messages with historical significance

Kolkata: As Durga Puja celebrations unfold across Bengal, several pandals are drawing attention for their unique themes, blending environmental messages with cultural and historical significance. Three prominent celebrations, each with a distinct message, are capturing the public’s imagination this year.



The Evergreen Club, located in Sukanta Sarani and East Talbagan, Barrackpore, is celebrating its 37th year with the theme Spandan, conceived by renowned artist Indrajit Poddar. The theme focuses on water conservation, tree planting and the preservation of nature. Councillor Joydeep Das, has urged citizens to halt water wastage and plant trees to safeguard the future of both the planet and humanity. The pandal, designed with lush green trees, mirrors this urgent call for environmental responsibility. The centerpiece of this pandal is a massive idol weighing over 1500 kg and standing at a towering 10.5 feet. The idol, created by Poddar, is made from a combination of vehicle parts, bicycle components and factory tools, with intricate gold and silver detailing. This striking piece not only draws attention to the theme of environmental conservation but also showcases the importance of recycling and reusing materials.

New Town’s CA Block Sarbajanin Durga Puja is centered around the theme Kalpataru, aimed at raising awareness about the need to protect trees and preserve the environment. As urbanisation leads to deforestation and habitat destruction, this theme serves as a call to action for sustainable living. The pandal, designed by artist Prabir Saha, encapsulates this message through its design. In a unique philanthropic gesture, a portion of this year’s budget will be donated to Abhaya Clinic, reinforcing the theme of community care and environmental responsibility. The Belghoria General Durga Puja, now in its 75th year, has chosen the theme Palki, highlighting the historical significance of this traditional mode of transportation. The theme explores the construction, royal usage and lifestyle of palki bearers, while marking the evolution of transportation from palkis to wheeled vehicles. Artist Somnath Dului is leading the design of the pandal, blending artistic grandeur with historical reverence.

These celebrations showcase a vibrant mix of cultural awareness, environmental advocacy and historical tribute, making this year’s Durga Puja both captivating and thought-provoking.