Puja pandals explore themes from divine depths to earthly duties

Kolkata: This Durga Puja, the Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park marks its 57th year with a theme that resonates deeply with the spirit of our times—“Shakti Sagar” (The Ocean of Power).

At its heart, Shakti Sagar is a tribute to the divine feminine—the Goddess as protector, nurturer and sovereign embodying her strength through artistic and symbolic storytelling.

Towering above the structure stands a radiant depiction of Lord Krishna, holding the eternal wheel of time, symbolising the cosmic cycle, the rhythm of justice and the harmony of action and compassion.

Inside, visitors are transported into a deep-sea sanctum, where devotion plunges beneath the surface. The pandal transforms into an underwater world, complete with coral palaces, floating fish and dancing dolphins. Amid this visual splendour, a tiny boat sails quietly, collecting plastic and waste, a gentle yet powerful reminder that true worship is incomplete without caring for Mother Earth.

Speaking to the media, Surendra Kr Sharma, General Secretary of Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja, said: “This year, as we celebrate the 57th year of our Durga Puja. Through this pandal, we aim to inspire awareness, devotion and responsibility—reminding ourselves that true worship lies not only in rituals but also in protecting the world we live in.”