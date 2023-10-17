Puja organisers on war footing for last-minute preparations

Kolkata: Puja organisers are on war footing with the last-minute preparations as Kolkata is expected to witness a record number of foreign visitors after Durga Puja was recognised by UNESCO as an intangible heritage.



Usually known for its themed pandals, ‘Bhowanipur 75 Pally’ in South Kolkata, had decided to alter its pattern this year and instead opt for ‘Sabekiyana’ (traditional). This Puja has been maintaining its tradition for 59 years and was recently virtually inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Bablu Singh, working president of Bhowanipur 75 Pally, said: “Tradition doesn’t sprout overnight; its roots run deep. So, in the pre-golden jubilee year, Bhowanipur 75 Pally continues to have faith in Sabekiyana. This time, for the decoration of the pandal, we are using a variety of mountain fruits, including betel leaves and mangoes. These fruits are processed and used for decoration in a traditional manner. The touch of Sabekiyana is also evident in the idol of the goddess, sculpted by artist Prashant Pal.”

Despite the pomp and grandeur, Bhowanipur 75 Pally has not forgotten their social responsibilities. A part of the donation and subscription that they collect in the Durga Puja is utilised in social works around the year, be it organising health camps or blood donation events, or awareness campaigns regarding socio-economic hazards.

Naktala Udayan Sabha puja committee will showcase the partition of the country and the associated tribulations of the victims. The theme of the Puja has been named as “Hridaypur”. The visitors will be able to see various representations and depictions of the significant incidents related to the partition.

Noapara Dada Bhai Sangha in Baranagar has come up with a unique idea of presenting various stages of human life. The theme has been named ‘Platform’. As people strive for existence and work hard to achieve their goals, life itself provides a “platform” to them to make something of themselves. The idea has been conceptualized through this

Puja pandal.