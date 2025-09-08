Puja: New GST rates hit wardrobes, ease appliance buys

Kolkata: With Durga Puja shopping already gaining pace across the city, buyers may feel the pinch when it comes to fashion purchases of the season. Under the new GST structure, garments and footwear priced above Rs 2,500 will include 18 per cent tax, up from earlier 12 per cent. This means festive sarees, branded shirts and premium footwear are set to become noticeably costlier. Retailers fear that the middle-class crowd—who throng the markets during Puja—may hesitate before picking up high-value clothing.

However, while festive attire becomes more expensive, the new tax slabs bring a silver lining for households looking at big-ticket purchases. Appliances such as air-conditioners, large-screen televisions, dishwashers and projectors have moved from the 28 per cent bracket to 18 per cent. This reduction is expected to cut prices by nearly 8–9 per cent, offering shoppers a chance to upgrade their homes during the festive season. Industry insiders suggest that an AC or a large TV could now cost Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,500 less and companies are already predicting a strong jump in sales.

Shopping malls, including Acropolis, have observed that while the Puja footfall is rising steadily, the real impact of GST changes is yet to be seen. “Customers are watching closely, but the effect will only be clear after September 22, when the new rates take hold,” said mall officials.

Thus, while festive fashion may weigh heavier on pockets, the appliance segment is poised for a significant boost. Traders believe that the twin trends of higher clothing prices and cheaper consumer durables will shape shopping patterns this Puja, with more households turning their attention from the wardrobe to the living room and kitchen.