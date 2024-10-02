Puja in Salt Lake to sensitise people on rain water harvesting

Kolkata: With the increasing demand of drinking water across the globe, the AK Block Association in Salt Lake will sensitise people about rain water harvesting and conservation this year.



This year, the concept of this Puja is called the ‘bari bindu’ (rain drop) conceived by eminent artist Bhabatosh Sutar. According to the Puja organisers, the pandal is made out of clay and other natural sources. At the entry point, people will behold a gallery where the layers of the soil under the Salt Lake are explained. After entering the pandal, people will witness a musical effect that has been created by dropping rain water on several kinds of utensils using water pipes hidden above the pandal roof.

Besides, people will see charcoal paintings based on the rainy season on the walls. At the last step, at the main pandal, people will see Goddess Durga and her children sitting in front of a vertex. This is for the first time AK Block Association is worshipping Goddess Durga without an idol. Here the goddess and her children were drawn on a clay platform. Also, there will be light and sound effects to create a good ambience for the visitors.

Within a few hundred metres from the AK Block, people will witness the pandal of BJ Block Sharodotsav Committee Durga Puja in the shape of Gautam Buddha meditating at a mountain to achieve nirvana. According to the organisers, ‘Before Nirvana’ is an inspirational combination from Leshan Giant Buddha in China’s Sichuan Province of Maitreya faith and Big Buddha on Nakkerd hill in Phuket, Thailand. However, the idols of Goddess Durga and her children will be seen in a traditional style.

Meanwhile, FD Block Sarbojanin Durgotsav Committee is going to display the route of River Ganges which is a holy river for most of the Indians from its source to its end.

The theme styled as ‘utsa hote aseem’ (from the source to the infinity) will showcase the journey of River Ganges through several religious places and several states and ending at the sea near Sagar Island in Bengal. At the pandal, people will see the replicas of the religious places like Haridwar, Benaras, Dakshineswar, Kalighat and the place where Kapil Muni had worshipped near Sagar island. The organisers also portrayed about how the river is getting polluted due to disposal of waste from several areas

This apart, one of the oldest Durga Puja in Salt Lake, is the Labony Estate Puja committee this year completing its 50th year. However, the Durga Puja of Labony Estate is organised in a traditional way which they have done in the earlier years. The concept of the Labony Estate Puja committee is to get together during the Puja days and have a good time.