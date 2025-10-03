Puja crackdown: 12,000 traffic violations, 498 arrests in Kolkata

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has prosecuted over 12,000 motorists for traffic violations and arrested about 498 people for disorderly conduct during the Durga Puja days across the city.

Sources said that during the festive period, Anti-Rowdy Squad (ARS) personnel along with plainclothes police teams patrolled different parts of the city to curb disturbances. Between September 26 and October 2, 498 people were apprehended for disorderly conduct.

During special naka checks conducted at strategic points across the city between September 26 and October 1, police booked 2,016 motorcyclists for triple riding and 5,512 riders for not wearing helmets. In addition, 941 motorists were prosecuted for rash and negligent driving, while 818 were caught for drunken driving. For other violations under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, 3,106 motorists faced prosecution.

Bidhannagar City Police also undertook strict enforcement during the festive days, prosecuting around 6,000 motorists for traffic violations between September 21 (Mahalaya) and October 2 (Dashami). In the same period, 865 people were prosecuted for disorderly conduct and 64 were arrested in specific cases.

Apart from common traffic violations, Bidhannagar Police booked 95 two-wheeler riders for using modified silencers that generate excessive noise. According to a traffic officer, there was a specific directive to crack down on customised exhausts and silencers. Last year, residents of Salt Lake and New Town had lodged complaints about the nuisance caused by such vehicles, prompting stricter measures this year.