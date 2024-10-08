Puja committees celebrate city’s culture, history & women’s safety

Kolkata: This year, the Dumdum Amarpally United Bastuhara Samiti is celebrating a major milestone — its 75th Durga Puja. The theme for this year’s Puja is Star Theatre, a tribute to Kolkata’s rich cultural heritage and its vibrant theatrical history. The pandal will recreate the 19th-century Bengali theatre scene with a live performance of Nati Binodini, one of the most iconic actresses of that era.

The immersive display aims to connect old Kolkata with the modern city, offering a glimpse into the golden age of Bengali stage performances. Nati Binodini, known for her devotion to the stage, performed at Girish Chandra Ghosh’s Star Theatre in the 1880s, a period when theatre was an essential part of Kolkata’s cultural landscape. Her talent earned praise from prominent figures like Sri Ramakrishna and Girish Chandra Ghosh himself. The pandal will bring this historical era to life with live depictions of Nati Binodini, Girish Chandra Ghosh and Ramakrishna Dev.

Alongside the cultural extravaganza, the committee is sending out a strong social message. Addressing the ongoing concerns around violence and atrocities against women, the committee has taken steps to raise awareness. They have initiated a campaign to paint walls in the locality with messages advocating for women’s safety, highlighting the importance of tackling this long-standing issue.

The nearby Dakshinpara Yuva Parishad is focusing on environmental awareness and justice. The theme Nyay Dand (punishment and justice) emphasises the urgent need for environmental protection in the face of climate change. The Puja pandal, designed by Arijit Ambuli, will serve as a visual representation of this theme, while a 250-ft alpana around the pandal will welcome Maa Durga. In a special gesture, VIP passes will be offered exclusively to doctors, honouring their invaluable contributions to society.

Meanwhile, the Dakshinpara Durga Puja Committee’s theme Tarang, created by Debasis Barui, symbolically reflects the fluidity and transformation of life, highlighting how elements like water, air, sound and even thoughts shift as they move through time and space. This theme signifies the ever-changing nature of existence and the continuous cycle of transformation.