Puja committee launches centenary theme song by Mamata

Kolkata: Tala Prattoy, one of north Kolkata’s most celebrated Durga Puja organisers, marked its centenary year with the launch of its 2025 Puja theme song “Bij Angan” on Tuesday.

The special composition has been penned and set to tune by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, underscoring her longstanding association with Bengal’s cultural traditions. The song has been rendered by state minister Indranil Sen, who also heads portfolios in the tourism, technical education, training and skill development, and information and cultural affairs departments. Sen formally unveiled the number at the launch ceremony.

The music video of “Bij Angan” has been directed by Anirban Chakraborty, combining festive imagery with the spirit of Durga Puja in an attempt to capture both the vibrancy and the devotional essence of the season.

“This centenary year is a landmark for us. Through ‘Bij Angan’, we wanted to pay homage to the heritage of Durga Puja and its role in uniting people across Bengal. We are grateful to the Hon’ble Chief Minister for gifting us this anthem, and to Shri Indranil Sen for bringing it alive through his voice,” said Dhrubajyoti Bose Suvo, secretary of massArt, associated with the puja committee.

The unveiling of the theme song has set the tone for Tala Prattoy’s hundredth-year celebrations.