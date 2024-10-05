Puja celebrations continue amid border curbs

Malda: The 119th Sasani Sarbajanin Durga Puja is set to take place this year, demonstrating the resilience of local communities despite stringent security measures along the India-Bangladesh border. This festival is deeply rooted in the cultural fabric of five nearby villages and its continuation reflects both rich traditions and contemporary challenges.



Located near the border’s Zero Point, Sasani has long been a hub for this celebration, which originated in 1905 under the leadership of Bhola Nath Chowdhury from the Tanti (weaver) community. Over the years, it transformed into a vibrant communal event, drawing participants from both sides of the border. However, increased security measures have complicated access to the site; visitors must present Aadhaar cards and voter IDs, with no vehicles allowed. The Border Security Force (BSF) enforces strict searches to deter smuggling and counterfeiting.

“With the strict edicts of the BSF, no one comes to see the Puja,” laments Haradhan Rajak, treasurer of the Puja committee. Historically, the festival was marked by offerings of handwoven Tussar sarees and Dum Mishri sweets from Bangladesh. Today, barbed wire separates communities, limiting these traditional exchanges. In place of the original offerings, locals now present luchi, bonde, and khichuri (a traditional dish prepared from rice, lentils and vegetables) to the Goddess. Despite these restrictions, the spirit of the Puja remains vibrant. The festival spans four days, featuring Baul music, folk performances and traditional plays, ensuring the cultural essence endures. “Despite the restrictions, our devotion has not diminished,” Rajak states, “We find joy in celebrating together and honouring our traditions.”Satyaranjan Sarkar, another committee member, echoes this sentiment, emphasising the festival’s role in preserving cultural bonds. “This Puja is not just a ritual; it’s a celebration of our shared heritage and unity,” he remarks.

As preparations for the festivities continue, villagers are reminded of the profound significance of Durga Puja as a cultural touchstone. The event symbolises not only religious devotion but also the unity of a community facing physical barriers. While urban celebrations may overshadow it, the intimate connection to tradition in Sasani shines through, reinforcing the commitment to cultural heritage amid

modern challenges.