Puja celebration in Raiganj District Correctional Home uncertain

Raiganj: The annual Durga Puja celebration at the Raiganj District Correctional Home in North Dinajpur faces uncertainty this year due to a lack of funds, leaving both employees and the 360 inmates disheartened. Traditionally, the state Jail department provides funds for the festival in correctional homes across the district, but this year, the approval for the required amount of Rs 1 lakh has not yet been received.



The correctional home has been observing Durga Puja since the Left Front era and this year, a proposal for Rs 1 lakh was sent to the state government, but the fund has yet to be sanctioned. This delay has cast doubt on whether the festival will be celebrated with the same enthusiasm as in previous years.

Sashyanka Sekhar Mandal, Assistant Superintendent of Raiganj District Correctional Home, expressed concern over the situation, stating: “The observance of Durga Puja is uncertain because the departmental funds have not yet been released. The employees and prisoners are understandably unhappy, but we will ensure that all prisoners receive a special meal during the Puja days.”

In response to the growing discontent, Krishna Kalyani, MLA of Raiganj, has taken the initiative to address the issue. He has promised to speak with Chandranath Sinha, state jail minister, to ensure that funds are allocated in time for the Puja celebrations. “We are aware of the difficulties and I will leave no stone unturned to ensure that Durga Puja is celebrated with fervour and happiness in the Raiganj Correctional Home,” Kalyani assured.