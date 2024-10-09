Puja celebrated alongside Manthani Devi at Manthani Haat Temple

Jalpaiguri: The idol of Goddess Durga is worshiped alongside the idol of Manthani Devi, popular as Devi Chaudhurani, at the Manthani Haat Temple in Jalpaiguri. Though Manthani Devi is worshiped daily, the Durga Puja adds a special significance.



Manthani Devi, historically recognised as Jayadurga Devi Chaudhurani, was a key figure in the resistance against British oppression during the Bengal famine of 1770. As the landlady of the Manthani Estate (now in Rangpur, Bangladesh), she led a revolt against the British and their agents, gaining the admiration of Bengal. After her estate fell, locals began worshiping her as a manifestation of Goddess Durga. The Manthani Devi Temple was established during the reign of King Darpadeva Raikat of Jalpaiguri’s Baikunthapur Estate. The local population honoured Jayadurga Devi by building an idol in her likeness and worshiping her as Maa Manthani Devi.

Located near the Jaipur Tea Garden and accessible via Rangdhamali, Manthani Haat hosts the temple where Ma Manthani Devi is worshiped. The temple’s priest, Soduru Roy, shared: “Manthani Devi is the village goddess of this region. Her blessings have safeguarded the village. During Durga Puja, an idol of Goddess Durga is placed beside her and both are worshiped. The temple is repainted before the festival and ‘khichuri’ (food offerings made of rice, lentils and vegetables) is distributed to devotees during the four days of celebration. Villagers from tea estates and nearby areas come together in joy to observe the puja.”

Maa Manthani Devi is worshiped first, followed by Durga. A fair organised by the Puja committee adds to the festive atmosphere, drawing people from surrounding areas.

Historian Umesh Sharma notes: “Jayadurga Devi Chaudhurani launched a rebellion in alliance with Raja Darpadeva of Baikunthapur in 1770, alongside Majnu Shah and Bhavani Pathak. In 1773, they fought the East India Company’s Captain Jones along the Teesta River. Despite Raja Darpadeva’s imprisonment, Jayadurga Devi and Bhavani Pathak continued to seize wealth from British sympathizers and distribute it to villagers. Even today, people worship her at the Manthani Hat Temple.”