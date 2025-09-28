Puja brings hope & unity at correctional home

BALURGHAT: Within the high walls of Balurghat Central Correctional Home, life is monotonous. However, during the four days of Durga Puja, the atmosphere transforms into one filled with devotion, creativity and hope. Regardless of their crimes—be it theft, robbery or murder—the inmates come together as equals before the Goddess, seeking blessings and solace and they take part in organising the Durga Puja.

Preparations inside the prison are already in full swing. The pandal structure is nearly complete, the illumination work is at its final stage and the idol has been crafted with care. What makes this celebration more unique is that the expenses are borne by the inmates themselves, using wages they earn from labour within the correctional home. They not only plan the rituals but also decide on the festive menu for the four days of celebration.

The idol this year has been crafted by Raju Sarkar, a former inmate who discovered his passion for clay modeling while serving time. Sarkar recalled: “During my days here as an undertrial, I once sculpted a Shiva idol. The then superintendent encouraged me to try a Durga idol. Though I was released on bail midway, I returned to complete the work. That was the beginning. Since then, I have been entrusted with making the idols for this Puja every year.” During the festivities, female inmates observe fasts and make arrangements for rituals, while others contribute portions of their wages. Police officials also join the celebrations, sharing meals and participating in cultural activities with the residents.

Correctional Home Superintendent Debashis Mondal said: “For us, this place is like a second home as we spend most of our time here. Puja has been celebrated in this correctional home for the past 18 years. The inmates stage cultural programmes, including Santhali dances, drumming, recitations and dhunuchi dances. For those few days, an entirely different world is created within the confined walls.”