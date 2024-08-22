Puja bonus of civic volunteers increased

Kolkata: The state Finance department increases the Puja bonus given to the civic volunteers across the state from Rs 5300 per annum to Rs 6000 for the year 2023-2024.



The civic volunteers under West Bengal Police and the Kolkata Police as well as Village Police Volunteers will come under this category.

“The civic volunteers under West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police and the Village Police Volunteers under West Bengal Police were granted ad-hoc bonus for the year 2022-2023 @ Rs.5,300 per annum. The Finance Department (Audit Branch) has revised the amount of ad-hoc bonus for the year 2023-2024 @ Rs.6,000/- per annum,“ read a notification issued by the state Home and Hill Affairs department.

The necessary approval of the Governor in this regard has been received.

Civic volunteers assist police personnel in their respective police units for traffic management.

They also assist cops during major festivals in the state and also in places where unauthorised parking of vehicles occurs.

They also carry out duties in connection with public assistance and unit heads of police in respective areas give

them assignments.