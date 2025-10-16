‘Puja Bandhu’ initiative to continue during Kali Puja in Siliguri: Police

Siliguri: Following the success of the ‘Puja Bandhu’ initiative during Durga Puja, the Siliguri Metropolitan Police has decided to extend the programme to Kali Puja as well. The initiative, which involves training volunteers from various puja committees, aims to ensure peace, safety, and smooth crowd management during the festive celebrations.

According to officials, puja committees have already started submitting the names of volunteers to the police. Once the final list is prepared, volunteers will undergo training on several crucial aspects, including the use of fire extinguishers, crowd management, and handling emergency situations.

C Sudhakar, Commissioner of Police, Siliguri Metropolitan Police, confirmed the development while visiting different Kali Puja pandals across the city. “Puja Bandhus did a great job during Durga Puja. Therefore, we will continue the initiative for Kali Puja as well. Preparations have already begun,” he said.

During Durga Puja, nearly 5,000 Puja Bandhus were trained to assist the police in maintaining law and order. The number of volunteers for Kali Puja is yet to be finalised.

Given that large crowds gather at major pandals during Kali Puja, similar to Durga Puja, the police are taking extra precautions to prevent any untoward incidents. The Commissioner inspected several prominent pandals to review safety measures, including entry and exit points, security arrangements, and fire safety preparedness.

In addition to the Puja Bandhus, an increased police presence, including female officers, will be deployed throughout the city during the festivities. Plainclothes officers will be stationed within crowds, while mobile patrol vans and police booths will operate at key points to ensure swift response to any emergency.

Meanwhile, special security arrangements are also being planned for Dhanteras. Police pickets will be set up near major jewellery shops across Siliguri to maintain law and order during the busy shopping period.

On the other hand, the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) has started preparations for Chhath Puja. Chairman of SJDA, Dilip Dugar, visited several Chhath ghats in wards 4 and 5. This year, SJDA will prepare 29 ghats for the festival.

“After Patna, Chhath Puja is celebrated on a large scale in Siliguri. Every year, SJDA prepares the ghats for devotees. This year, along with decorations, we are focusing on security. A sufficient number of CCTV cameras will be installed, and a control room will be set up at Mahatma Gandhi More,” said Dugar.