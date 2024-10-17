Puja: Alcohol sales surge to about Rs 1,480 cr

Kolkata: The city witnessed a remarkable surge in alcohol sales during the recent Durga Puja week, with figures reaching approximately Rs 1,480 crore. This represents a significant 20 per cent increase compared to the previous year, as festivities took place from October 5 to



October 15, 2024.

According to an official from the Excise department, the combined sales from four major districts — North Kolkata, South Kolkata, Bidhannagar and Alipore —played a crucial role in achieving this impressive total, contributing nearly Rs 1,500 crore

this season. The vibrant celebrations of Durga Puja have historically led to increased consumer spending, and this year was no exception.

The rise in alcohol sales reflects the cultural significance of the festival, where social gatherings and festivities often involve the consumption of alcoholic beverages.

In contrast, outside of the Puja period, the state typically records monthly alcohol sales of around Rs 3,000 crore. The Excise department official noted that during non-Puja months, average monthly sales hover around Rs 1,400 crore statewide. This notable increase in sales during the Puja week underscores the festival’s profound impact on local businesses. The data highlights not only the festive spirit of Durga Puja but also its importance to the local economy.