Pugmarks spark panic in Tufanganj area

Cooch Behar: Pugmarks, believed to be of a leopard, sparked panic in the Sahapara area of Dhalpal-1 village Panchayat in Tufanganj block-1 on Monday morning.



Utpal Barman, a local resident, stated: “This area, once surrounded by dense forest where we would occasionally spot deer, has now been converted into agricultural land. Beds were prepared to level the soil for planting rice seedlings. It is here that pugmarks were spotted. The Tufanganj Police Station was informed.”

Forest department officials from Cooch Behar arrived at the scene after receiving the news. According to the forest department, the origin of the pugmarks remains unclear. Investigations are underway and if confirmed to be leopard pugmarks, the department plans to install cages in the area for night surveillance.