Publish panel within 10 days: HC directs Primary Edu Board

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) to publish the panel of 42,949 teachers within a period of 10 days and if it has to be produced before the Court.

The petitioners had participated in TET 2014. On being successful, they were called in for an interview and aptitude test. Thereafter, they were not selected for the posts of teachers. Therefore, the petitioners wanted to know their breakup of marks as well as the panel in terms of Primary School Teachers Recruitment Rules, 2016.

The matter was being heard by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who directed: “If the panels were published and it was in terms of Rule 8 as mentioned above, there cannot be any impediment for the Board to produce the panel/panels, softcopy or hardcopy, before this court. If it has not been published in terms of the Rule 8 of the above named rules, it has to be published strictly following Rule 8 of the said Rules within a period of 10 days from date.” The matter will be next heard on January 15.