‘Publish over 3K tampered OMR sheets of Gr-C staff by March 9’

kOLKATA: Justice Abhijit Gangopdhyay on Friday ordered the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) to publish 3,478 allegedly tampered OMR sheets of Group-C staff in school by March 9.



Justice Gangopadhyay also directed the repeated interrogation of the former Commission president Subiresh Bhattacharya and others that need to be questioned again by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). There were allegations that the marks of these OMR sheets were tampered with. The CBI had recovered OMR sheets from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

In an affidavit filed, the WBSSC stated that there is a difference between the OMR sheets and the marks that have been kept in the Commission’s record. According to the Commission, the server of the organisation responsible for looking at the exam records showed 40 marks were obtained by the candidates. However in some cases, it was reduced to around 10 to 12 marks on the Commission’s website. Justice Gangopadhyay wants to know how the marks change and the names of the person behind it.