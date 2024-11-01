‘Publish or intimate results of each semester to students’

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has instructed Headmasters of schools to publish or intimate the results of each semester, including practical and project work, to students after evaluating the answer scripts and project books.

This directive is part of clarifications regarding the publication of results and the uploading of marks, which had caused some confusion among schools. On Wednesday, the Council issued a notification to remove these doubts.

According to the notification, marks for Semester I, Semester II, Supplementary Examination of Semester I (if any), along with Practical and Project examinations of Class XI, must be uploaded on the Council Portal by April

14, 2025. After the marks are uploaded and confirmed by the institutions, the Council will generate the mark sheets for Class XI students, comprising the marks of Semester I, Semester II, Supplementary Examination of Semester I (if applicable), along with Practical and Project examinations.

Once the mark sheets are generated, institutions will be able to download, print and

distribute them to their students. The Council clarified that the Council’s Portal and the Banglar Shiksha Portal are interrelated. Whenever the results of the students are uploaded and shown as passed in the Council’s portal, the successful candidates will be automatically promoted to Class XII in the Banglar Shiksha Portal as well.

In a separate notification, the Council has announced the honorarium and expenses to be provided to personnel involved in the 2025 HS examination, which will be the last yearly HS exam. The exam is scheduled to take place from March 3 to 18, 2025.