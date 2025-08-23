‘Publish a white paper on Central funds since 2021 election defeat’

Kolkata: Countering the charges of corruption and misuse of Central funds levelled against Trinamool Congress (TMC) by PM Modi from a public rally in Dum Dum, leaders of the ruling party in Bengal challenged him to release a ‘White Paper’ showing how much has been allocated to Bengal since BJP’s humiliating defeat in the 2021 Assembly election.

Addressing the gathering, Modi said the BJP-led Centre had extended every possible support for West Bengal’s development, but alleged that progress in the state was being obstructed by the TMC government. He claimed that funds released for welfare schemes were being “looted” by the TMC and diverted to its party cadre. Responding, TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja said: “Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones at others. The BJP, which once demanded Suvendu Adhikari’s arrest over allegations, has now become a washing machine. Why does the Prime Minister not expel Adhikari from the party?” During his speech, Modi made indirect references to the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, introduced in Parliament earlier this week. He said: “We decided to bring in a law that provides for dismissing a corrupt CMs, or even the PM, if he or she spends 30 days in jail. But when we brought in a stringent law, the TMC and Congress started protesting. They are angry because they are scared of facing punishment for their own sins.” Countering this, TMC leader Panja said the Bill would never be passed in Parliament given the BJP’s numbers. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh added that the Modi government was attempting to push such legislation after inducting tainted leaders from other parties into the BJP.

Highlighting the importance of the proposed BIll, Modi, referring to the arrest of Partha Chatterjee in the education scam and Jyotipriya Mullick in the ration scam, said that the Bill will allow the removal of such tainted ministers. TMC’s Kunal Ghosh, on the other hand, showed the video of Adhikari grabbing money and asked why the BJP has not removed him yet

“Bengal ko ghuspaithiya se kaun mukth kara sakta hai? (Who will save Bengal from foreign intruders?) Not Modi, not BJP, but your vote,” said Modi. He added that the intruders are taking away jobs and are committing atrocities against our women. That is why the BJP government has started a demographic mission. Both TMC leaders said that through such remarks, Prime Minister Modi had indirectly admitted the failure of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whose responsibility is to guard the country’s borders. “Whose duty is it to guard the border? The BJP keeps talking about illegal intruders entering through Bengal, but in reality, hundreds of intruders, including Rohingyas, have entered the country through BJP-ruled Tripura,” Ghosh added.

Speaking about development, Modi said the dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’ cannot be realised without the development of Bengal, one of India’s most populous states. He added that the BJP believes in the motto, “Bangalar Uday, Tobei Viksit Bharater Jai” (The rise of Bengal leads to the victory of a developed India)”. Countering the claim, Panja said: “Unemployment has touched a record high under the Modi government. People of Bengal credit the development here to Mamata Banerjee’s government, not to the BJP. First clear the state’s dues of Rs 1.93 lakh crore. The Bengal government is providing Banglar Bari on its own.”

Panja further asked: “Are you trying to fight corruption by inducting corrupt leaders and washing away their sins? It is evident that the real intent is to bulldoze Opposition parties. Out of 5,892 ED cases, only eight have ended in conviction, while 94 of the BJP’s 240 MPs face criminal charges.” Kunal Ghosh asserted that Mamata Banerjee would return to power for a fourth consecutive term in 2026 with a record number of MLAs, while the people of Bengal would once again reject the BJP. He added that people had already witnessed the scale of corruption in BJP-ruled states. Meanwhile, in a statement, the TMC said: “Modi remembers Bengal only when elections are near. His visit is only to befool people. Migratory birds may fly in, but Bengal does not give them nests.” The party further alleged that the Prime Minister failed to respond to five key questions.