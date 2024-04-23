Public meetings, roadshows lined up for Abhishek’s South Bengal campaign trail

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to hold a series of road shows and rallies for his party candidates in South Bengal from April 25.



Lately, both party supremo Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek are mostly focusing their campaigns in North Bengal seats.

Several TMC functionaries are of the opinion that Abhishek is popular among people and his campaigns draw a large crowd. Relying on this, the party has planned a chunk of roadshows and public meetings by Abhishek who is already holding internal review meetings within the party.

He is scheduled to hold public meetings soon in Purulia, Birbhum and East Burdwan, it was reportedly learnt.

He is also scheduled to hold public meetings and roadshow in Murshidabad on April 24 and will hold the party’s organisational meeting on April 25 in Purulia. He will head towards Birbhum on April 27. Abhishek, who is yet again the candidate for Diamond Harbour constituency, will hold a political meeting there on April 28. He is scheduled to hold a meeting in Uluberia on April 29.

This is the third time that Abhishek will be contesting from the Diamond Harbour constituency which he claims is a ‘model constituency’ for the state in terms of development.

He has challenged that no other constituency in the state or in the country has been able to replicate his ‘Diamond Harbour model’.