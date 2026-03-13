Public health infrastructure: CM opens two projects

Kolkata: In a bid to provide better health care facilities to the people, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday inaugurated two new projects for development of public health infrastructure in Bengal.

From Nabanna Sabhaghar, she inaugurated a new 10 storied Dr. B.C. Roy Memorial building at NRS Medical College & Hospital. This will provide better patient care at NRS Medical College & Hospital. According to the press statement issued by the state government, the total financial involvement in this project is Rs 148 crore.

Important departments like emergency OT of general surgery, neuro-surgery and orthopaedics, neurology, neurosurgery, cardiology, CTVS, general medicine, ophthalmology, radiology, anaesthesiology & gastroenterology will be shifted to the new building.

It will also accommodate a greater number of ICU/ ITU beds. One new 128 slice CT scan facility to provide critical care services to the patients will be installed, reads the press statement. Banerjee also inaugurated a new building for West Bengal University of Health Sciences. It will also provide better office accommodation as well as an auditorium for holding academic seminars, convocation and other important activities. The total financial involvement in this project is Rs 102.75 crore.