PUBDET 2025 results out; 99.17% clear test

Kolkata: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) on Monday announced the results of the Presidency University Bachelor Degree Entrance Test (PUBDET) 2025, with 99.17 per cent of candidates qualifying.

The results, originally scheduled for August 9, were delayed following a Calcutta High Court order on the Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation issue. A Supreme Court ruling on Friday cleared their release.A total of 5,262 candidates appeared for PUBDET, including 5,170 from West Bengal and 92 from other states. Among them, 1,856 were male and 3,406 female. Female candidates recorded a 99.53 per cent pass rate, compared to 98.81 per cent for males. Students from the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) achieved a pass rate of 98.76 per cent, while candidates from other boards recorded 99.66 per cent.

Qualified candidates will take part in counselling for 609 seats across 16 undergraduate science and humanities courses, including OBC-reserved seats. WBJEEB will publish the counselling schedule on August 26.

Presidency University will conduct postgraduate admissions for 2025–26 independently, as the Presidency University Master’s Degree Entrance Test (PUMDET) could not be held in June or on its rescheduled date of August 24. Ninety per cent of seats are reserved for the PU quota, while 10 per cent open quota seats will be allotted on graduation and Class XII marks. PG classes begin September 1, and the admission portal opens August 26. WBJEEB will link applicants to the university’s portal.