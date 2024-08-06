Psychology: Caring Minds, JU renew 2 MoUs in diploma & certificate courses

Kolkata: Caring Minds International (Institute of Mental Health & OPD Clinic) and Jadavpur University renewed two MOUs ‘One-Year Diploma in Psychological Counselling’ and ‘Six-Month Certificate Course in Psychotherapy’.



The courses are offered by Akademia, the academic and training wing of Caring Minds International, which develops and delivers short and long-term psychology

related courses.

The MOU was signed between Prof. Bhaskar Gupta, V.C., Jadavpur University and Dr. Minu Budhia, psychotherapist and founder, Caring Minds International.

Dr. Minu Budhia said, “We are honoured to be renewing these MOUs. We have had 5 successful years and look forward to training many more students over the next five years. Jadavpur University’s continued faith and support motivates and inspires us to continue with confidence on the journey to providing accessible, certified psychological education. There is a grave mismatch between the requirement and the availability of skilled, trained, and certified mental health professionals who can provide quality, affordable mental healthcare services.

Caring Minds International already has been offering a variety of courses to bridge this gap and we will continue to develop need-of-the-hour certified programmes. Courses such as these are important as each person who graduates brings us one step closer to decreasing the paucity of mental health professionals in our country.”

Prof. Bhaskar Gupta, V.C., Jadavpur University said, “Jadavpur University looks forward to a continued connection of educational excellence. We remain committed to ensuring affiliation for the existing courses and any others you introduce in the future.”

The objective of both courses is to impart and equip the students with essential counselling skills and techniques along with in-depth knowledge of various psychotherapeutic approaches which will empower the students to work effectively in the field of mental health.